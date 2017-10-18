Cop Mistakes Gun For Taser And Accidentally Shoots Teen In Arm

Body cam footage has captured the moment a police officer accidentally shot a suspect after mistaking his gun for a Taser.

The shocking error left an 18-year-old man with a bullet wound to his arm.

It occurred after officers were called to an apartment block in Milledgeville, Georgia, US, after reports the teen had hit his mother in the face.

In the moments leading up to the gaffe, a number of cops can be seen trying to apprehend the suspect.

But, as one officer shouts “Taser, Taser!” a gun shot can be heard after the officer retreaved his gun, rather than the electrical weapon.

The mistake was met with shock, as one person can be heard shouting “oh my god!”

The deputy sheriff has since been put on administrative leave pending further investigation, according to reports.

After being treated in hospital, the teenager was jailed on family violence and obstruction charges.

You can watch the shocking moment in the footage above.