Girl, 12, Hands Herself In After Footage Shows Her “Throwing Cat In Wheelie Bin”

A 12-year-old girl has admitted she is the individual who was seen on CCTV heinously dumping a cat in a wheelie bin.

Humberside Police confirmed the young girl handed herself in to a police station in East Yorkshire after the disturbing footage went viral.

Officers said the incident is now being investigated under the Animal Welfare Act and will "establish the best course of action”.

Picture: SWNS

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 12-year-old girl has come into a police station with her mother to say that she is the girl in the video footage.

"We will be conducting an investigation of the incident as causing unnecessary suffering to an animal under Section 4.1 and Section 4.2 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

"We will be speaking to the 12-year-old girl about the incident and establish the best course of action."

The shocking act was captured by a local resident Jean Atkinson, who has security cameras outside her home in Hull.

The 68-year-old said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

Picture: SWNS

The retired social worker said: “I don't go out the house much, and there are some nasty pieces of work out there.

"When I checked my cameras back - I couldn't believe what I saw.

"I have four dogs and one cat and love animals so it was quite distressing to see what this young girl did to that cat."