Disabled Mum Verbally Abused By Fuming Man For Parking In Blue-Badge Bay

8 March 2018, 16:50

A disabled mother was subject to a tirade of verbal abuse by an irate motorist who demanded she moved her car.

Alexandra Bennett was parked in a disabled bay at a doctor’s surgery with her 10-year-old boy when the row broke out.

The 29-year-old suffers from a long-term condition called Fibromyalgia which causes pain all over the body.

The man, who also had a blue badge, began by shouting for her to “get out” of the space.

Her young son watched on in horror as the motorist ranted at his mother.

Bizarrely, at one point the man yelled "don't use the race card" - despite Ms Bennett not mentioning race.

"You come here, you park the car in a disabled spot. You’re just too idle to walk over there,” he shouted.

The shocking tirade was caught on camera
Picture: Deadline News

Ms Bennett posted the video on Facebook writing “Is it any wonder people don’t respect their elders? Tuesday afternoon minding my own business then I get this abuse!

“For those of you that don’t know I am classed as disabled so I have a disabled badge to allow me to park on disabled spaces.”

“I’m so upset, I constantly get abuse because I don’t look disabled and to shout at me like this in front of my son is disgusting!

“And to top it off I get accused of pulling the race card when I didn’t mention one thing about my colour."

Fibromyalgia, also called fibromyalgia syndrome, is a long-term condition which causes pain all over the body.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon outside Hungerford Medical Centre in Crewe, Cheshire.

The video of the disabled bay row has gone viral
Picture: Deadline News

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Bennett continued: "I was picking up my son from school and I parked on the doctor's car park which is right opposite my sons school because parking is a nightmare around there so I used the disabled parking space that was closest for me to get to the school.

“I waited for my son as he usually meets me on the car park and as I waited the man that hurled abuse at me parked right next to me in the next disabled parking bay."

She finished: “He parked that close to my car that my son was unable to get into the car, so without making a fuss I reversed out and pulled back in to the bay to give my son more room to get in the car.

“The man started shaking his head at me so I asked him why are you shaking your head at me then the video follows from there.”

“He kept staring at me in my car before he kicked off so I think that he was brewing up for a while.”

