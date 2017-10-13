Drink-Driver Leads Police On 100mph Chase… Gets Caught After Stalling Van

A dangerous van driver who led police on a 100mph motorway police chase has been jailed for nearly two years.

Chris Stewart was spotted weaving around cars as he attempted to flee officers on the M6.

As police tried to box the 26-year-old in, he drove on to a grass verge before reversing on to the main carriageway.

He reached speeds in excess of 100mph during the chase, which happened at about 4am on 15 August.

After leaving the motorway, he drove through two sets of red lights at 70mph in a 30mph zone.

Stewart, of Parkgate Road, Holbrooks, Coventry, eventually stalled the van and was arrested.

He was found to be one-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

In June, Stewart, aged 26, went the wrong way around a roundabout in a Transit van and hit another vehicle. He stopped to apologise and then left the scene.

Chris Stewart was caught after he stalled the van. Picture: West Midlands Police

This week he admitted two charges of dangerous driving and was jailed for 23 months at Warwick Crown Court.

PC Mitch Darby, from the Central Motorway Police Group, was one of the officers involved in the pursuit.

He said: “His driving was shocking. He was first spotted by a police dog unit in Birmingham doing over 70mph and going through red lights, and that was without a police car behind him.

“He drove up an embankment before temporarily reversing down the M6 and just missed a stinger when he exited the motorway. He then drove the wrong way over a blind humpback bridge.

“It was his appalling driving which ultimately stopped him when he was boxed in after slowing for a corner. It was lucky he didn't have an accident.”