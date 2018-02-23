Drunk Man Lays On Tracks And Narrowly Avoids Speeding Train

23 February 2018, 14:58

A man narrowly escaped death after he drunkenly lay between the tracks as a train passed over him.

Derek Acton, 44, has been handed a 12-month community order, a 60-day drinking ban and a £570 fine following his reckless act in Harlow, Essex.

Shocking CCTV shows him clamber onto the railway line and into the path of an oncoming train.

Man narrowly avoids hitting a train
Man narrowly avoids hitting a train. Picture: BTP

Miraculously he was unharmed, but his actions cost Network Rai an estimated £11,700 in delay compensation.

Acton was charged with one count of railway obstruction and sentenced at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Insp Steve Webster said: “Quite frankly, Acton is lucky to be alive.

“In his intoxicated state, he climbed down onto the tracks and lay in the path of a fast approaching train. His actions were baffling.

“I hope Acton sticks to his community order and the alcohol abstinence requirement. Hopefully he will steer clear of the tracks and avoid being involved in another near miss.

“The railway is an extremely dangerous place to trespass.

“Every year my officers are called to tragic incidents where someone has died or seriously injured as a result of being hit by a train. Please remember to stay off the tracks and away from danger.”

