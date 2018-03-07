Everybody Should Be This Happy When Stuck In Traffic

7 March 2018, 16:27

The next time you’re stuck in traffic looking to vent your frustration, just think of this motorcyclist.

A video clip taken in the midst of a Hawaii traffic jam has gone viral after viewers were won over by the happy biker.

He can be seen swinging his legs without a care in the world while surrounded by other motorists.

Social media users have watched the clip over four million times since it was uploaded earlier this year.

One viewer wrote: “this is this funniest thing i have ever seen”.

Another added: “I want to meet this guy because he's my spirit animal”.

