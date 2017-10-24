Father Left For Dead After Being Mowed Down In Shocking Hit-And-Run

Police are on the hunt for a driver who was caught on CCTV mowing down a pedestrian before reversing off and leaving him for dead.

The chilling footage shows the father-of-three being struck by the car as it turned in Handsworth, Birmingham on the evening of 19 October.

The victim, 65, was left lying in the middle of the road with serious head injuries.

Picture: West Midlands Police

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers believe the vehicle is a dark Renault Grand Scenic.

In the minutes before the collision, it turned on to Soho Road from Ivy Road.

It then turned right in to Piers Road, where it struck the victim.

The driver then turned around and drove back up the Soho Road towards West Bromwich.

Sgt Alan Wood, from the collision investigation unit, said: “The footage is obviously distressing but we and the family of the victim are hopeful that it will prompt the driver to do the right thing and contact us.

“We suspect the driver may be someone who lives locally. We hope that someone in the community will know their identity and provide us with the information we need.

“The family are devastated by what has happened and remain at the hospital bedside, and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We have spoken to a number of people who witnessed the collision, but need to hear from anyone else who saw what happened or the movements of the vehicle at around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, or to email fl_collision_invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk and to quote log 2674 of 19 October.