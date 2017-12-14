Gary Lineker Criticised For Posting Video Of Israeli Soldiers Abusing Palestinian Children

Gary Lineker has been criticised after sharing a disturbing video showings Israeli soldiers aggressing arresting Palestinian children for throwing stones.

Eighteen youngsters, mostly under the age of 18, were arrested in total for throwing stones at soldiers on 13th October.

They were blindfolded during interrogations and not allowed access to their families or lawyers until their release that night.

Footage of the incident was recently released by Israeli human rights group B’Tselem - and Lineker labelled it "sickening".

Israeli soldiers seen aggressively arresting Palestinian children. Picture: B’Tselem

But the former spokesperson of the Israel Defence Forces Peter Lerner told him he had “completely missed the point” and his post lacked context.

Mr Lerner responded: "When kids throw stones they are a public menace. They need to be stopped. Yes, the video is unpleasant but it conveniently shares only a glimpse of what happened, the aftermath of their actions. You should be wiser than this."

Mr Lineker said: "I stress I’m not taking sides, but locking a bunch of youngsters in a cage is wrong. I ask you in return do you think that is the right way to treat them?

"I’ve tweeted vehemently against fascism, bigotry, terrorism etc but you don’t seem as interested in those tweets."

Other followers thanked the footballer for highlighting the issue.