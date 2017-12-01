Heckler Asks Prince Harry: “How Does It Feel Being A Ginger With Meghan?”

1 December 2017, 15:40

This is the moment Prince Harry was heckled about his hair colour as he met crowds in Nottingham.

The fifth-in-line to the throne was asked "how does it feel being a ginger with Meghan?"

It was as the couple made their first official public engagement together on Friday afternoon.

Picture: LBC

But, Prince Harry appeared unfazed by the question, as he simply responded: “It’s great, isn’t it?”

The heckler added “unbelievable?” - to which the Prince agreed “unbelievable”.

Despite this the jubilant couple were greeted with cheers and well-wishes.

It’s as they visited a World Aids Day charity fair hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust.

The crowds handed them chocolates, flowers and cards.

