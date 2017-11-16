Hero Samaritan Saves Blind Man From Walking In Front Of Train

16 November 2017, 13:35

This is the incredible moment a hero Samaritan stopped a blind man from being hit by an oncoming train.

The tense CCTV footage shows the man, identified as Mike Wyatt, approach the crossing at the Peoria train station in Aurora, Colorado last week.

Holding a white stick, he appears to be unaware that a train is just seconds away and begins to make his journey across the crossing.

All of a sudden a second man comes into view and pulls Mr Wyatt away from the tracks, stopping him in his path.

An instance later, a train rolls passed and Mr Wyatt can be seen expressing his gratitude.

Eventually he makes it safely across, once the locomotive has safely departed.

Speaking after the event Mr Wyatt told KUSA: “I am so stoked right now thinking that guy is going to come down that ramp.

“It really feels like someone is watching over me.

"I will be always remembering this man and his kindness.”

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien's reaction when he was told he's going to hell

Christian Caller Tells James O'Brien He's Going To Hell Over Sausage Roll Comments

2 hours ago

James O'Brien had one key question for Paul Dacre

James O'Brien Rips Apart The Daily Mail Editor One Fact At A Time

7 days ago

Nick Ferrari was involved in a huge row with a social worker

Epic Row Between Nick Ferrari And Social Worker Over Toddler Death

9 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg showed his trademark charm on his LBC debut

Jacob Rees Mogg On LBC: The Hilarious Highlights

24 days ago

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children

27 days ago

James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord

29 days ago