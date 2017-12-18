Hilarious Video Of Binman Struggling On Icy Road Goes Viral

It was clearly a hard day at the office for this binman as he struggled to do his job in the icy conditions.

Hilarious footage has emerged of the Aberdeen refuse collector slipping while attempting to push two wheelie bins along the road.

Colin Rennie, 26, was left flailing his legs on the spot as he tried to keep his balance.

His colleagues, however, appear less sympathetic to his plight as they can be heard wailing with laughter.

