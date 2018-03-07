Hotel Guest Goes Ballistic After Being Woken Up By Charity Breakfast Rave

7 March 2018, 17:47

An early morning charity rave was disrupted when a fuming hotel guest stormed up to the DJ booth and demanded it was shut down.

The 7am event was supposed to raise a smile from commuters and get them dancing for Sport Relief in Bristol city centre.

But one man, staying in a nearby hotel, clearly did not see the funny side.

Man goes ballistic after being woken up by a charity rave
Picture: SWNS

He was caught on camera marching up to the DJ in Millennium Square with no shoes on, yelling “turn this f******* s*** off!”

Over the blaring music, he could be heard shouting: “It is seven o'clock in the morning, I was asleep in the f****** hotel.

"Turn the f****** noise down."

The man, who was staying in the Ibis hotel, then turned to the few passers-by who had stopped to rave to the music.

Addressing the crowd, he yelled: "Really? Do you consider this to be nice, at seven o'clock in the morning?"

And when a security guard stepped in a bid to calm him, the man accused him of assault, saying: "Do not touch me".

The incident happened in Bristol city centre
Picture: SWNS

As one of the event organisers approached the angry man to explain the event was for charity, he replied: "It doesn't matter what the excuse is, it is impolite.

"I'm trying to sleep in a room there, which I paid a lot of money for. I have been working hard."

A spokesman from the Ibis said they were not informed about the event before it took place, but did not want to comment further.

The event was organised by Sport Relief as part of its nationwide 'Whatever Moves You' campaign.

The challenge is to get the whole nation moving, and to beat a billion steps a day, every day, from March 17-23.

This morning's team of ravers in Bristol attempted to shuffle their way to 101,000 steps.

The angry hotel guest was not wearing any shoes
Picture: LBC

The event organisers said: "We’re really sorry this gentleman was disturbed during our breakfast party for Sport Relief.

"We had informed the hotel it was happening and it was an event that was fully licensed working with Millennium Square.

"Breakfast parties aren’t for everybody, but we certainly got a lot of people doing their steps for Sport Relief and raising awareness around the campaign."

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James Bloodworth worked undercover at an Amazon warehouse

Shocking Account On What It's Like To Work At The Amazon Warehouse

1 day ago

James O'Brien left with his head in his hands

Massive Row With Caller Over Irish Border Leaves James O'Brien With His Head In His Hands

7 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty kept asking Ms Abbott the same question again and again

Shelagh Asks Diane Abbott The Same Question SEVEN Times... And Can't Get An Answer

12 days ago

Jo Marney with her boyfriend Henry Bolton

Caller Tells Jo Marney: "You Sound Like A White Supremacist"

12 days ago

Clive Bull was saddened by Evie's call

NHS Nurse Tells Clive Bull She's Quitting Over A&E Crisis

14 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to the adoptive mother of Baby Tony

Amputee Baby Now A "Happy Little Boy", Adoptive Mum Tells LBC

15 days ago