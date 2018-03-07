Hotel Guest Goes Ballistic After Being Woken Up By Charity Breakfast Rave

An early morning charity rave was disrupted when a fuming hotel guest stormed up to the DJ booth and demanded it was shut down.

The 7am event was supposed to raise a smile from commuters and get them dancing for Sport Relief in Bristol city centre.

But one man, staying in a nearby hotel, clearly did not see the funny side.

Picture: SWNS

He was caught on camera marching up to the DJ in Millennium Square with no shoes on, yelling “turn this f******* s*** off!”

Over the blaring music, he could be heard shouting: “It is seven o'clock in the morning, I was asleep in the f****** hotel.

"Turn the f****** noise down."

The man, who was staying in the Ibis hotel, then turned to the few passers-by who had stopped to rave to the music.

Addressing the crowd, he yelled: "Really? Do you consider this to be nice, at seven o'clock in the morning?"

And when a security guard stepped in a bid to calm him, the man accused him of assault, saying: "Do not touch me".

Picture: SWNS

As one of the event organisers approached the angry man to explain the event was for charity, he replied: "It doesn't matter what the excuse is, it is impolite.

"I'm trying to sleep in a room there, which I paid a lot of money for. I have been working hard."

A spokesman from the Ibis said they were not informed about the event before it took place, but did not want to comment further.

The event was organised by Sport Relief as part of its nationwide 'Whatever Moves You' campaign.

The challenge is to get the whole nation moving, and to beat a billion steps a day, every day, from March 17-23.

This morning's team of ravers in Bristol attempted to shuffle their way to 101,000 steps.

Picture: LBC

The event organisers said: "We’re really sorry this gentleman was disturbed during our breakfast party for Sport Relief.

"We had informed the hotel it was happening and it was an event that was fully licensed working with Millennium Square.

"Breakfast parties aren’t for everybody, but we certainly got a lot of people doing their steps for Sport Relief and raising awareness around the campaign."