First House Of Cards Trailer Unveiled Since Axing Of Kevin Spacey

5 March 2018, 14:11

A trailer for the new series of House of Cards has been released - showing fans exactly what they can expect without Kevin Spacey.

Many fans were left wondering what the fate of the popular US political thriller would be after the exit of Spacey, who was axed following allegations of sexual abuse.

The 58-year-old played the ruthless president Frank Underwood, who resigned from the Oval Office during season 5 - paving the way for his wife - Claire Underwood - to take centre stage.

Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, takes centre stage in season 6
Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, takes centre stage in season 6. Picture: Netflix

The first trailer of season 6 has now been released giving fans a taste of what to expect.

It shows staff busy at work in the build up to Claire, played by Robin Wright, taking office.

She then looks up and says directly to the sense: “We’re just getting started”.

Kevin Spacey was axed from the series last year
Kevin Spacey was axed from the series last year. Picture: PA

Season 6 is set to be aired on Netflix in the coming autumn.

Production for the new series had to be temporarily halted to write Spacey out of the show after the allegations emerged.

The number of episodes has consequently been reduced from 13 to eight.

You can you see the first trailer at the top of this page.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien left with his head in his hands

Massive Row With Caller Over Irish Border Leaves James O'Brien With His Head In His Hands

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty kept asking Ms Abbott the same question again and again

Shelagh Asks Diane Abbott The Same Question SEVEN Times... And Can't Get An Answer

10 days ago

Jo Marney with her boyfriend Henry Bolton

Caller Tells Jo Marney: "You Sound Like A White Supremacist"

10 days ago

Clive Bull was saddened by Evie's call

NHS Nurse Tells Clive Bull She's Quitting Over A&E Crisis

12 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to the adoptive mother of Baby Tony

Amputee Baby Now A "Happy Little Boy", Adoptive Mum Tells LBC

13 days ago

Ian Collins' caller told him what had gone wrong with the chicken

"I Know Where The Chicken Is": Lorry Driver Solves KFC Crisis

13 days ago