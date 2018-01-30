Hulk Hogan Tricks Fans At Madame Tussauds By Posing As A Waxwork

30 January 2018, 15:19

Madame Tussauds is renown for its life-like waxworks, so it’s no wonder tourists fell for Hulk Hogan posing as his own figure.

The professional wrestler pranked startled visitors to the attraction in Orlando, Florida.

He posed lifelessly to lure tourists into thinking he was just another wax figure.

Hulk Hogan poses as a waxwork
Picture: YouTube/Hulk Hogan

But as they got close, the 64-year-old jumps out of character, scaring a number of visitors.

In the hilarious video, posted on to Hogan’s YouTube page, he says: “I'm getting ready to tear Madame Tussauds down today, all these other wax figures are gonna faint when they see my wax figure.”

At one point, the star can be seen sat with a wrestling belt in his arms.

He then is approached by one unsuspecting man, who says: “Man, that looks realistic”.

Seconds later Hogan jumps at him, causing him to shout: “Oh s***!”.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien read out DEFRA's statement

James O'Brien Asks Callers For Reasons To Be Cheerful About Brexit

3 hours ago

James O'Brien had to correct Jill on some of her statements

This Brexiteer Said Things That Weren't True, So James O'Brien Gave Her Some Facts

1 day ago

Iain Dale gave Daniel a round of applause for his Trump speech

The Anti-Trump Caller That Iain Dale Gave A Standing Ovation

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty Opens Up About Her Stalker Ordeal

11 days ago

James O'Brien was touched by the way he helped to change Ben's life

The Homophobic, Racist EDL Member Who Turned His Life Around, Thanks To James O'Brien

12 days ago

Henry Bolton spoke to Nick Ferrari live on LBC

Henry Bolton's Excruciating Interview With Nick Ferrari

15 days ago