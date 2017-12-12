"I Will Kill Everyone On This Plane": Woman's Meltdown On Flight Caught On Camera

12 December 2017, 10:33

A woman screamed "I will kill everyone on this plane" after being caught smoking on board.

The incident happened on the 83-minute Southwest Airlines flight from Portland to Sacramento.

The airline confirmed she had been caught smoking on board and tampering with a smoke detector in the plane's toilet.

The pilot was forced to declare an emergency and landed safely before the woman was handed over to police.

The woman in sunglasses is said to have screamed at the cabin crew
The woman in sunglasses is said to have screamed at the cabin crew. Picture: KOIN5

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said: "Our crew in command of Flight 2943 travelling from Portland on Saturday afternoon safely landed on-time in Sacramento following an in-flight disturbance.

"Our reports from flight attendants indicate a customer violated federal laws by both smoking on board an aircraft and by tampering with a smoke detector in an aircraft restroom.

"Our crew enforced the regulation and that was followed by the passenger outburst.

"The safety of our crew and passengers is our top priority and we take all threats seriously.

"The pilots declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic controllers, and our crew handled the situation on board until the plane landed and local authorities stepped in.

"The flight carried 136 customers and a crew of five."

