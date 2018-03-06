Is This The Worst Attempt At Parallel Parking Of All Time?

6 March 2018, 13:03

A woman’s apparent attempt at street parking has gone viral after she ended up smashing into two cars in two separate crashes.

The remarkable footage shows the driver reverse at speed into a moving car before shooting forward into a second vehicle.

Moments before the crashes, the black hatchback could be seen mounted on the kerb at a skewed angle.

The remarkable parking attempt was captured on CCTV
The remarkable parking attempt was captured on CCTV. Picture: Youtube/TheVirginRadio

The shocking and bizarre parking attempt sent debris flying across the road.

Witnesses could be seen racing out of their houses as a passenger begged the driver to stop.

The video was posted onto Facebook where it has been watched thousands of times by bemused viewers.

One wrote: “This is BEYOND UNBELIEVABLE. I think the examiner who passed her should be getting hauled in and questioned.”

Debris was thrown across the road as the driver smashed into two cars
Debris was thrown across the road as the driver smashed into two cars. Picture: Youtube/TheVirginRadio

Another added: “This is actually so bad, if there had been a pedestrian on the pavement they could have really injured them. Get their driving licence taking away! If they have one!”

It’s believed the crashes took place on a street in Bolton, Greater Manchester on January 31 2018.

You can watch the incredible footage above.

