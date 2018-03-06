Is This The Worst Attempt At Parallel Parking Of All Time?

A woman’s apparent attempt at street parking has gone viral after she ended up smashing into two cars in two separate crashes.

The remarkable footage shows the driver reverse at speed into a moving car before shooting forward into a second vehicle.

Moments before the crashes, the black hatchback could be seen mounted on the kerb at a skewed angle.

The remarkable parking attempt was captured on CCTV. Picture: Youtube/TheVirginRadio

The shocking and bizarre parking attempt sent debris flying across the road.

Witnesses could be seen racing out of their houses as a passenger begged the driver to stop.

The video was posted onto Facebook where it has been watched thousands of times by bemused viewers.

One wrote: “This is BEYOND UNBELIEVABLE. I think the examiner who passed her should be getting hauled in and questioned.”

Debris was thrown across the road as the driver smashed into two cars. Picture: Youtube/TheVirginRadio

Another added: “This is actually so bad, if there had been a pedestrian on the pavement they could have really injured them. Get their driving licence taking away! If they have one!”

It’s believed the crashes took place on a street in Bolton, Greater Manchester on January 31 2018.

You can watch the incredible footage above.