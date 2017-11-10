WATCH: The 2017 John Lewis Advert, Featuring A Farting Monster Called Moz

John Lewis has released its highly-anticipated Christmas advert - and you can watch it in full right here.

This year's advert features a farting monster called Moz who lives under a young boy's bed.

The song playing is a Beatles classic, Golden Slumbers from the album Abbey Road, re-recorded by Elbow.

It has been directed by Oscar-winning screenwriter Michel Gondry, the man behind Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Meet Moz, the star of the new John Lewis advert. Picture: John Lewis

Details of the commercial have been kept a closely guarded secret, with the only prior clue being a short teaser clip. The social media video showed a bug-eyed monster alongside the hashtag #UnderTheBed.

Any journalists who had been shown the ad were made to sign a secrecy agreement.

Last year’s advert featured a trampoline-loving dog called Buster and captured the heart of the nation.