Judge In Tears As Father Forgives The Man Convicted Over His Son's Killing

This is the emotional moment the father of a murdered delivery driver forgave the man who was convicted over his killing.

Trey Relford was jailed for 31 years after admitting complicity in the robbery and murder of Salahuddin Jitmoud in Lexington, Kentucky.

The 22-year-old was making his final delivery of the night when he was fatally attacked. It was said Relford had planned the robbery, and he denied being the one who killed Mr Jitmoud.

Father forgives the man convicted over his son's killing. Picture: WKYT News

The judge was in tears as Mr Jitmoud's father, Sombat, said he forgave Relford, who also broke down in tears, before they embraced.

He said: "I'm angry at the devil, who's misguiding you and misleading you to do such a horrible crime.

"I don't blame you. I'm not angry at you. I forgive you. Whatever happens to you is from Allah. Let the believer put their trust in Him."

Afterwards, the judge, in floods of tears, said: "This may be a good time to take a break. Thank you."