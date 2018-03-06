Lidl Worker Repeatedly Whacks Suspected Shoplifter With Pork Joint

A Lidl worker has been caught on camera chasing a suspected shoplifter - before whacking him over the head with a leg of pork.

The bizarre footage shows the supermarket employee attempting to grab the suspect as he tries to get away on a bike.

The worker then catches up with the baseball-cap wearing cyclist before striking him several times with a pork leg.

The incident happened outside the Lidl store in Nottingham Road, Derby on Saturday.

The store has apologised and says it has now launched an investigation into the incident.

The shocking incident was caught on camera by a stunned passerby. Picture: SWNS

A Lidl spokesman said: "We were very sorry to hear of this matter as we do not condone any behaviour that could be considered inappropriate or offensive.

"We have thorough procedures in place for dealing with shoplifting at our stores and were, therefore, disappointed that these procedures had not been followed on this occasion.

"The man was believed to be a store employee.

"Upon being notified of this incident, we immediately launched a full internal investigation."

Passerby Keifer Bateman filmed the chase and uploaded the 13-second clip to Facebook on Sunday.

Lidl says it is now investigating the incident. Picture: SWNS

The 23-year-old said: "I was walking across the road when this cyclist came out of nowhere with a shop worker holding onto him.

"I couldn't believe it when the worker swung this big pork leg at him and clonked him on the head.

"It was one of the strangest things I've ever seen but fair play to the shop worker, he wasn't going to let the fella go without a fight.

"I was in the right place at the right time to film it otherwise no one would have believed me.

"The cyclist managed to get away in the end but he'll be sporting some bruises. Those pork legs can be pretty heavy."

Derbyshire Police says it has no record of the incident.

A force spokesperson said: "We are struggling to find any details about this but we have contacted police officers in that area."