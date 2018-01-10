Live Channel 4 Interview Interrupted By Couple’s Expletive-Filled Row

10 January 2018, 13:04

A live Channel 4 News interview was interrupted last night when a passing couple ended up having an expletive-laden row in the background.

LBC presenter and Daily Mail journalist Andrew Pierce was being interviewed about Virgin Train’s decision to stop selling the newspaper when he was rudely interrupted.

The two youngsters could be heard swearing off screen, before passing behind the camera as the spat began to boil over.

Andrew Pierce interrupted by rowing couple
Picture: Channel 4

Andrew, who was being question by host Cathy Newman outside the Mail’s HQ in Kensington, was almost drowned out by the furore.

“I’m terribly sorry about the distraction behind, can’t really help that one,” he said.

At this point Ms Newman replied: “There seems to be some sort of fight behind”, as she turned back to her guest in the studio, Dawn Foster.

After the piece had finished, she said: "I would like to apologise to viewers who might have picked up some bad language in the background, not from our guests but from the passing brawl going on."

Watch the hilarious moment above...

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Andrew Pierce and Steve Hedley clashed on Ian Collins' show

This Row Between Andrew Pierce And The RMT Boss Over The Daily Mail Is EPIC

6 hours ago

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands after reading David Davis' letter

James O'Brien Analysis Of David Davis' "No Deal" Letter Is Devastating

1 day ago

Nick got a call from a woman who was almost a victim of John Worboys

This Caller's Account Of Getting In John Worboys Taxi Is Terrifying

5 days ago

James O'Brien was left frustrated by Brian's simplistic answers

The Call On Police Cuts That Left James O'Brien With His Head In His Hands

6 days ago

Clive Bull was faced with a very angry caller

When Clive Bull Told This Caller He Was Wrong, He Went APOPLECTIC

8 days ago

The celebrities we lost in 2017

Celebrities We Lost In 2017

10 days ago