Lorry Driver Who Got Stuck On Level Crossing Has Jail Sentence Overturned

1 November 2017, 16:57

A “careless” lorry driver who got stuck on a level crossing and then fled the scene has been released from jail after his sentence was overturned.

Tencho Hristov from Lincolnshire, was seen on CCTV back in June ignoring warning lights at the junction in Roydon, Essex and attempting to drive across as the safety barriers started to close.

The 30-year-old from Bulgaria then crashed through barrier as he fled the scene.

The father-of-one was originally jailed for eight months in September, but was released this week after judges agreed a custodial term was too harsh.

Hristov was instead handed a £750 fine with his original driving ban reduced from 28 months to one year.

