Man Buys Slippers Online Only To Find They Have “Swastikas” On The Soles

A pensioner has spoken of his shock after discovering “swastikas” on the soles of a new pair of slippers he ordered online.

Sam Purdie said he was “disgusted” when he noticed the controversial pattern covering the bottom of his £15 Amazon buy.

The retired engineer, from Letham in Perth, claims the Jo & Joe brand slip-ons looked “perfectly respectable” online.

Picture: SWNS

However, when they arrived on his doorstep, the 81-year-old said it was clear straight away what the design depicted.

He said: “They looked good on Amazon, but they were of course very careful not to show you the soles of the slippers.

"I am a regular customer with Amazon and they usually ask you to give them a review of products, so I did.

"I wrote that I was not happy with my swastika-embroidered slippers and that I certainly won't be wearing them."

Mr Purdie claims Amazon immediately responded saying he had been abusive in his review and if he continued to be he wouldn't be allowed to leave reviews again.

“I think the fact I had used the word swastika upset them,” he said.

The retiree has been left more than unhappy with the ordeal and now wants the slippers taken off the market.

He added: "I am not Jewish, but I am old enough to have very unpleasant memories of swastikas."

Picture: SWNS

A spokeswoman for Burnley-based suppliers LJ&R Footwear said: "This is the first time that this has been brought to our attention.

"This outsole is widely available in China and has not been developed by us."

She added: "Any resemblance to the sign in question is purely coincidental. It is a honeycomb maze pattern."

The company refused to comment further.