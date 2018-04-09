Maureen Lipman Says Corbyn “Made Me A Tory”… This Is His Response

Jeremy Corbyn has issued a response to Maureen Lipman after the actress claimed the Labour leader had “made me a Tory”.

The 71-year-old Jewish actress was one of hundreds of protesters who gathered outside Labour HQ.

She said she could never return to the party with an “anti-Semite at its head” and supported calls for Mr Corbyn to resign.

Maureen Lipman says Jeremy Corbyn has "made me a Tory". Picture: PA

Giving his reaction to LBC’s political editor Theo Usherwood, the Labour leader said: “Maureen, if you want to live in a decent society where the homeless are housed, where the poor are supported and looked after.

“Where we reduce inequality, then the Labour Party is for you.”

He added: “I think she’s a great actress, a great comic and I hope she reflects on what she said.

“If she really wants to live in a Tory Britain then she will have to accept all the poverty and inequality that goes with it.”

Picture: PA

Mr Corbyn said he was "determined" that there would be "no racism in any form" within the Labour Party.

"And that means no anti-Semitism whatsoever,” he finished.

You can listen to the full interview, which also includes Mr Corbyn's response to Syria, below: