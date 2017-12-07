McDonald’s Worker Headbutts Customer During Row Over Chicken Nuggets

Warning: This video contains strong language.

Shocking footage has emerged appearing to show a McDonald’s employee head-butting a customer after a row broke out over chicken nuggets.

The video was filmed in the early hourS this week as the regular menu turned to breakfast.

It shows a scuffle between two men in the foyer of the fast food restaurant in Liverpool, Merseyside.

A source who recorded the incident said: “The fight broke out because the menu was turning to breakfast and they didn't have any chicken nuggets.

"Instead he wanted bacon but they didn't have any bacon either."

The employee, who has now been suspended, headbutts the man who defends himself by attempting to punch him, missing his face and instead knocking off the man's glasses.

Another female customer, who appears to be in her early 20's - tried to pull the pair off and shouted "it's a f***ing joke" before the video cuts off.

Picture: SWNS

A source said: "The staff member in question was behind the counter and took a disliking to the customer.

"He had to take at least a 20 second walk around the counter to come face to face with the customer and that's when the altercation took place."

"There was no security in sight and the guy was covered in blood.

"Me and my friends were left shaken by the event and when asked McDonald's staff what they were going to do about it they said nothing was going to be done."

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "We take matters like this extremely seriously and can confirm the individual has been suspended; an internal investigation is taking place as a matter of urgency."