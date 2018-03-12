Moment Jamie Carragher Is Made To Watch Spitting Video During TV Grilling

This is the toe-curling moment Jamie Carragher was made to watch the video of him spitting at a football fan’s car during a live TV grilling.

The former Liverpool star has been suspended from Sky after the shocking mobile phone footage, obtained by The Mirror, surfaced over the weekend.

It shows him being heckled by another driver after his former club lost 2-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The car driver says: "There's Jamie's Carragher there, look," before shouting "2-1, 2-1, unlucky Jamie lad, 2-1 lad."

At that point Carragher, who wound down his window, spits towards the car.

Picture: Sky News

The 14-year-old daughter of the Manchester United fan, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car, can be heard saying she was hit in the face by the spit.

After being shown the footage earlier today (Monday) Carragher described it as a “moment of madness for four or five seconds”.

He told Sky News: “No matter what the circumstances for anyone, you can’t behave like that it is just unacceptable.”

“It’s the only time I’ve reacted like that, it’s the only time I’ll ever react like that.

“I just have no excuse, it’s devastating for the family involved.”