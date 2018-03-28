Is This The Most Embarrassing Thing That Could Happen In A Public Toilet?

28 March 2018, 13:59

This man has experienced possibly the most embarrassing thing that could ever happen to a person using a public toilet.

He was in the toilet at a US restaurant when a child crawled under the locked door and asked the man if he could help him wash his hands.

Filming the awkward moment on his phone, the man is asked “what is your name?” by the little boy.

When the man replies “Andrew” he is then told by the child exactly what he wants.

“Okay, I want somebody to hold me and help me wash my hands,” the boy says as the man laughs.

“I think your mum is outside,” Andrew replies as the child then begins to open the door.

Shortly after the video was posted on to social media, the child’s dad replied apologising for his son’s intrusion.

“Hey, Drew. That’s my boy. I’m terribly sorry for the intrusion. He’s very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much,' Len Stevens tweeted.

“You handled it extremely well. Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor [sic] about this!”

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

#DeleteFacebook trended following the Cambridge Analytica scandal

LBC Interviewed A Facebook Executive And It Got VERY Awkward

6 mins ago

New UK Police Memorial

UK Police Memorial: Help LBC Raise Vital Funds To Remember Fallen PCs

6 days ago

James O'Brien was left baffled by Jean

Brexiteer Tells James O'Brien To Stop Giving Her Facts During Argument

7 days ago

James O'Brien labelled Cathy "crackers"

James O'Brien Takes On A Conspiracy Theorist Who Gets Her News From Ukip And YouTube

13 days ago

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands

James O'Brien's Killer Question Ends Pro-Russian Caller's Argument

15 days ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari Lets Rip At Government's "Ridiculous" Domestic Violence Proposal

20 days ago