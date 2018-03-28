Is This The Most Embarrassing Thing That Could Happen In A Public Toilet?

This man has experienced possibly the most embarrassing thing that could ever happen to a person using a public toilet.

He was in the toilet at a US restaurant when a child crawled under the locked door and asked the man if he could help him wash his hands.

Filming the awkward moment on his phone, the man is asked “what is your name?” by the little boy.

When the man replies “Andrew” he is then told by the child exactly what he wants.

“Okay, I want somebody to hold me and help me wash my hands,” the boy says as the man laughs.

“I think your mum is outside,” Andrew replies as the child then begins to open the door.

Shortly after the video was posted on to social media, the child’s dad replied apologising for his son’s intrusion.

“Hey, Drew. That’s my boy. I’m terribly sorry for the intrusion. He’s very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much,' Len Stevens tweeted.

“You handled it extremely well. Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor [sic] about this!”