Pensioner Filmed Driving Down 70mph Dual Carriageway… On A Mobility Scooter

An elderly man has been caught on camera driving down a 70mph dual carriageway, on a mobility scooter.

The pensioner reportedly swore at motorists as they tried to wave him down on the A4174 ring road in Bristol on Thursday.

Witness Rob caught the bizarre incident on camera and uploaded it to Twitter to show Avon and Somerset Police.

Picture: SWNS

He said he urged the man to turn around and get off the road, but was given a “two finger salute”.

The video shows the man driving along the thin part of the road just off the carriageway as he is passed by vehicles at high speed, including a large lorry.

It happened near Longwell Green towards the Asda supermarket.

Picture: SWNS

Only certain types of mobility scooter are allowed on the road, - but users are urged not to drive them on dual carriageways with speed limits of over 50mph.

Scooters allowed on the road must have a maximum speed limit of 8mph.

The speed limit on the A4174 is set at the national maximum for dual carriageways, which is 70mph.