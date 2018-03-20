Police Officer Investigated After He’s Filmed “Using His Phone Behind The Wheel”

A police officer is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him using his phone while behind the wheel.

The unmanned West Yorkshire Police officer is alleged to have made a call while waiting at a set of traffic lights in Bradford last week.

At one point he can even be seen giving the “thumbs up” to a car in the next lane before putting the phone to his ear.

As the lights turned green, the officer ended the call before setting off and turning left.

The officer’s actions have been described as “horrendous, disgraceful, hypocritical and a blatant disregard for the law” by the man who filmed him.

Video appears to show the police officer making a call while behind the wheel. Picture: SWNS

Rizwan Desai, 19, said: “He has a duty as a police officer to inform the public on the danger of driving on the phone, and the law changed recently.

“Knowing that seeing a police officer on duty on the phone was shocking.

“They should follow the rules, how can they tell us not to use our phones when they are using them themselves?”

The matter has been referred to the West Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Department for further investigation.

Eyewitnesses described it as "a blatant disregard for the law". Picture: SWNS

Supt Daniel Greenwood, of Bradford District Police, said: “A complaint has been received in relation to a police officer appearing to use his mobile phone while driving a vehicle in Bradford on Thursday, 15 March.

“It was also reported that the officer was not wearing a seatbelt.

“The officer has been identified and the matter has been referred to West Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Department for further investigation.”

He added: “An investigation is also ongoing in relation to possible road traffic offences and these will be dealt with as if they were committed by a member of the public.

“We demand the highest standards of our officers and staff and, where these standards are not upheld, we will investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action.”