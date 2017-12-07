Police Officer Spectacularly Falls Off Hoverboard

7 December 2017, 15:43

An Essex Police officer attempted to push the boundaries of community engagement, but it did end too well for him.

PC Kevin Ward decided to try his hand on a child’s hoverboard while out in Tendring in front of a group of youngsters.

However, just seconds after stepping onto the device, he was thrown to the floor.

Luckily his colleague was on hand to catch it on camera (he wasn’t hurt).

It was uploaded to the Essex Police - Tendring Facebook page on Wednesday and has already been shared hundreds of times.

You can watch the humorous moment above.

