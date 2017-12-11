Man In Custody After Explosion At Manhattan Bus Terminal

Picture: LBC

A man is in custody following an explosion at a bus station in Manhattan, the NYPD has said.

The blast occurred during the Monday morning rush hour in a passageway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

A total of four injuries have been reported at the scene, all are non-life-threatening.

It's understood the suspect was taken away from the scene in an ambulance under heavy police escort.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo described the device used as “low-tech” in what is now being treated as an attempted terror attack.

"This is New York," he said in a press conference. "The reality is that we are a target by many who would like to make a statement against freedom and liberty."

New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill identified the suspect as 27-year-old Akayed Ulla.

The White House says Donald Trump has been "briefed".

The explosion took place in a subway at 42nd St and 8th Ave.

People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency services continue their investigation.

The New York Fire Department says its members, including Rescue Task Force, are on scene in response to the blast.