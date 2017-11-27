Prince Harry Proposed To Meghan Markle While "Cooking Chicken"

27 November 2017, 18:00

Prince Harry has revealed he proposed to fiancée Meghan Markle while the pair "roasted a chicken" at their home at Kensington Palace.

In the couple’s first broadcast interview, the fifth in line to throne said he asked the US actress to marry him while they were alone a “few weeks ago”.

Ms Markle described the proposal as an “amazing surprise” and “very romantic”.

The engagement was publicly announced today (Monday) with the wedding set to be held in spring 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Picture: LBC

- Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Photocall: Engagement Ring Is Revealed

Ms Markle is best known for her starring role in the US series Suits - although Prince Harry admitted he’d never watched the drama.

During the wide-ranging interview, the Prince of Wales told of how the couple were introduced by a mutual friend while on a blind date.

And speaking of the moment he proposed, he said: “It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month here at our cottage, so it was a standard, typical night for us.”

Ms Markle added: “It was a cosy night, we were roasting chicken and it was just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet, natural and very romantic - he got on one knee.”

Prince Harry and Meghan's photocall
Picture: PA

Asked whether it was an instant yes, she continued: “I could barely let [Prince Harry] finish proposing, I was like 'can I say yes?'"

"She didn't even let me finish," Prince Harry said.

"It was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think managed to catch - catch her by surprise as well."

Watch the full interview below:

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien had strong words for Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's Epic Monologue On Boris Johnson And Brexiteers

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on this anti-Daily Mail guest

The Moment Nick Ferrari "Schooled" Anti-Daily Mail Guest

6 days ago

James O'Brien's reaction when he was told he's going to hell

Christian Caller Tells James O'Brien He's Going To Hell Over Sausage Roll Comments

11 days ago

James O'Brien had one key question for Paul Dacre

James O'Brien Rips Apart The Daily Mail Editor One Fact At A Time

18 days ago

Nick Ferrari was involved in a huge row with a social worker

Epic Row Between Nick Ferrari And Social Worker Over Toddler Death

20 days ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg showed his trademark charm on his LBC debut

Jacob Rees Mogg On LBC: The Hilarious Highlights

1 month ago