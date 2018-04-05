Sadiq Khan Admits He Hasn’t Met Bereaved Families Of London Gang Violence

5 April 2018, 14:15

Sadiq Khan has admitted to LBC that he hasn’t yet met any of the bereaved families recently killed on London’s streets.

So far this year, 55 people have been killed in the capital with ten of those being teenagers.

Several killings happened in the first five days of April, with two people dying in east London night.

The Mayor of London has come under criticism for his lack of visibility over recent days.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith accused Mr Khan of being "missing in action".

LBC’s political editor Theo Usherwood managed to catch up with him on Thursday lunchtime - and asked if he’d met any of the bereaved families.

Sadiq Khan
Picture: LBC

“I’ve spoken to a number of people over the last few days,” the Mayor said.

Theo asked again: “Have you spoken to any of the bereaved families?”

Mr Khan replied: “No I haven’t spoken to the bereaved families - but I’ve got a deputy mayor and police commissioner… the point is that we are a team.”

More follows…

