Sainbury’s Staff Drag Screaming “Shoplifter” By His Feet

15 December 2017, 16:40

Footage has emerged online showing Sainsbury’s staff dragging an alleged shoplifter out the back of its supermarket in front of horrified shoppers.

One onlooker could be heard shouting “you wouldn’t treat an animal like this” as workers pinned the screaming man to the floor.

The incident is understood to have taken place in Sainsbury’s at Streatham Common, London on Tuesday.

It’s not known what the man was accused of stealing, but one staff member can be seen holding a plastic bag believed to have belonged to the suspect.

The woman who caught the moment on camera could be heard expressing her disgust.

Woman films Sainsbury&squot;s staff dragging "shoplifter"
Picture: Deadline News

She says: “This is abuse, what are you pulling him for?”

“Where are you taking him then? Off the stop floor so you can beat him?

“Is that where you’re going? So where are you taking him then?”

As the man is pulled towards the door, one worker replies that is it “none of your business”.

The video has since been uploaded to social media, sparking a mixed response.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sainsbury's said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our priority. We’re supporting the police with their investigation.”

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Nick Ferrari couldn't get a word in when John and Jay clashed on air

"Be Quiet!": Callers In EPIC Row Over Money For Grenfell Survivors

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari was left with his head in his hands

The Anti-Muslim Caller That Left Nick Ferrari With His Head In His Hands

14 days ago

James O'Brien was left baffled by Steve

This Ex-Pat Dislikes The EU And Wants To Leave, Despite Living In France

16 days ago

James O'Brien left this caller speechless

This Caller Hates The Idea Of A Federal Europe, But Doesn't Know What That Means

16 days ago

James O'Brien had strong words for Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's Epic Monologue On Boris Johnson And Brexiteers

21 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on this anti-Daily Mail guest

The Moment Nick Ferrari "Schooled" Anti-Daily Mail Guest

24 days ago