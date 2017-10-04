Man Hurled Into The Air During Shocking Hit-And-Run

Three people have pleaded guilty to a dramatic hit-and-run which saw a man hurled down the street in Brighton.

The dramatic CCTV footage shows the victim, Andy Payne, crossing the road before a car crashes into him, causing him to fly into the air.

The driver, Adam McDermott, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as driving without a licence or insurance and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Picture: Sussex Police

McDermott had conspired with his partner Robyn Burns and Clark Walker, both unemployed, to cover up his actions and pretend that the car had been stolen, the court heard.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher said: “We have worked extremely hard as a team to bring these three to justice for the Payne family.

“How Andy is still alive and has no major long lasting physical damage is a miracle."

Burns has been charged for insurance fraud and given 80 hours community service, she now awaits sentencing for perverting the course of justice.

All three will be sentenced on November 17.