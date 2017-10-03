Shocking Moment Teen Kills Man With A Single Punch

Shocking footage has emerged of a 16-year-old teen squaring up to his victim before delivering a killer blow.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, is seen stumbling around on the street before a group of youths approach and accuse him of being a drug addict.

Michael Rhodes tries to avoid trouble by holding his hands up and walking away from the confrontation but attacker Connor Stewart squares up to him and punches him in the face.

Picture: SWNS

Mr Rhodes falls back and hits his head on the pavement, prompting the group of youngsters to run away, one of them shouting: “His head’s bleeding.”

Following the incident, which took place Blackpool, Mr Rhodes was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

He remained in hospital in a critical condition until his death three weeks later.

Michael Rhodes. Picture: SWNS

In a statement read in court, Mr Rhodes’ mum Margaret said her son was a former plasterer and chef who had struggled with drug and alcohol problems.

Stewart admitted to killing Mr Rhodes and will serve a three year sentence in a young offenders institute.

