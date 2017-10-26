Shopkeeper Is Dragged And Beaten With Wrenches In Terrifying Raid

Police are on the hunt for an armed gang who raided a shop and attacked a worker with wrenches.

Three masked men entered the Stalybridge store at about 9:15pm on Wednesday 18 October.

Two of the robbers were armed with tools and could be seen grabbing the shopkeeper before dragging him away and assaulting him.

The third stole a large amount of cigarettes and cash, which he placed in a football-patterned duvet cover, police said.

The gang proceeded to threaten two members of the public with their weapons before fleeing in a grey Toyota Aventis driven by a fourth offender which was later recovered.

The car had been burnt which also caused damage to two vehicles belonging to members of the community.

The victim was treated by paramedics for his injuries.

Picture: GMP

Police have released CCTV footage of the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have any information.

Det Con Jo Lockett of GMP’s Tameside borough, said: “This was a shocking attack that has left the victim, shop owners and members of the community extremely shaken.

“We are doing all we can to catch the men responsible and have released the CCTV footage in the hope that someone might remember seeing something that can assist our investigation.

“If you remember seeing anything in the area at the time of the robbery, or have any information about it that could help our investigation then please contact police so that we can bring the men to justice.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 9270 or 101, quoting incident number 2323 of 18/10/17 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.