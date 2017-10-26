Sickening Moment Elderly Pensioner Is Floored By Supermarket Shoplifter

Sickening CCTV shows the moment an 82-year-old woman was shoved violently to the floor as a shoplifter escaped from a shop.

The elderly victim, who suffered a broken finger, was too scared to make a complaint fearing he may find her and seek revenge, Hull Crown Court heard.

The shocking incident happened as Mark Danville ran away from Heron Foods in Hull after he was caught stuffing jars of coffee down his trousers on September 8.

When the alarm was activated the 34-year-old fled the shop, but on his way out he “deliberately” shoved the woman, causing her to fall to the floor.

In separate incidents, Danville, of no fixed address, also stole his sister's £400 iPad - which he sold for £12.50 to buy drugs and alcohol.

Appearing via video link he was jailed for nine months.