Teacher Films Fight Between Students On His Phone, Instead Of Stopping It

A teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera filming two students brawling, rather than trying to split them up.

Footage from another pupil’s phone shows the brutal fight inside a classroom at McKinney High School in Texas, US.

As the camera pans, it captures the unnamed teacher also filming the two boys brawling on his phone.

The teacher has been suspended after recording the fight on his phone. Picture: Mike Keemo

The pupil’s footage was later uploaded to Snapchat with the caption: "Even teachers record fights... only at McKinney High”.

On Friday McKinney Independent High District confirmed the teacher had been suspended.

"The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," spokesman Cody Cunningham said.

"The teacher remains on leave at this time”.

He added: “It is the district's policy for teachers to make every attempt to stop, or at a minimum deescalate, any altercation between students.

“The teacher's actions, or lack thereof, are clear violations of district expectations and policies."