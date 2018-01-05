Terrified Skiers Trapped On Swinging Lift As Storm Hits Resort In Austria

5 January 2018, 13:46

Terrifying video has captured the moment skiers were thrown wildly from side to side during a violent storm in Austria.

The footage, taken at the Silvretta Montafon ski resort, shows the chairlifts being rocked dramatically as those onboard cling on.

Resort staff attempted to rescue the skiers as Storm Eleanor swept parts of Europe, but their efforts were in vain.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident and those trapped are said to have not been in any danger.

Speaking to Voralberg ORF radio station, the chairlift’s managing director Martin Oberhammer said: "The guests were always safe, the safety bars and bubble were always closed”.

Meanwhile, four people have been confirmed dead in France as winter storms continue to hit northern Europe.

A 50-year-old farmer was found dead on Thursday under a snow slide in the Savoie region of the French Alps.

The body of a 93-year-old woman was found in southeast France after her house was flooded when a river burst its banks.

