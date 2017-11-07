The New M&S Christmas Advert Is A Real Tear-Jerker

7 November 2017, 10:13

Marks and Spencer have released their new Christmas advert - featuring Paddington Bear.

The heart-warming festive ad shows the Peruvian bear stumbles upon a burglar, whom he mistakes for Father Christmas, and helps him deliver a bag of stolen presents back to where they belong.

The advert is linked to 90 products including a £12 soft toy version of Paddington They are expecting to raise £200,000 for the NSPCC to help fund its Childline service.

Paddington in the M&S Christmas advert
Paddington in the M&S Christmas advert. Picture: Marks and Spencer

As part of the campaign, M&S will host children’s book readings in store and encourage staff to carry out “random acts of kindness” such as free marmalade sandwiches in the café.

John Lewis are expected to release their much-awaited Christmas advert next week.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Nick Ferrari was involved in a huge row with a social worker

Epic Row Between Nick Ferrari And Social Worker Over Toddler Death

4 hours ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg showed his trademark charm on his LBC debut

Jacob Rees Mogg On LBC: The Hilarious Highlights

14 days ago

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children

17 days ago

James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord

20 days ago

The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity

21 days ago

A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"

24 days ago