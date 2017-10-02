These Tweets Show Why The US Needs To Do More Than Pray To Stop Gun Violence

A former speechwriter to Barack Obama has taken to Twitter to show exactly why the US is reluctant to do more about gun crime.

At least 58 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire on people at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

Over 500 others have also been injured in the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

The gunman has been named as 64-year-old Nevada resident Stephen Paddock.

He opened fired from the 32nd floor of the hotel, before killing himself as police stormed the room where 10 guns were found.

Donald Trump described the attack as “pure evil”, but one aide to his predecessor, Barack Obama, has taken to social media to call out all the senators who have taken money from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Igor Volsky publicly shamed each US politician who received donations from the NRA, as he demanded they “send back the blood money”.

.@KenCalvert took in $21,600 from @NRA.



Urge him to #SendBackTheBloodMoney and work to ensure we have fewer guns in USA https://t.co/pa2599xPNy — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 2, 2017

.@SenatorEnzi took in $17,900 from @NRA. So he'll tweet about gun violence, but wont *act* to reduce it



Urge him to #SendBackTheBloodMoney https://t.co/4a95I9ON4u — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 2, 2017

.@PeteSessions took $60,100 from @NRA. He'll praise 1st responders, wont *act* to protect them from guns



Urge him to #SendBackTheBloodMoney https://t.co/zboMe3y9Rw — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 2, 2017

.@SenDeanHeller took in $21,350+++ directly from @NRA & has horrible record on reducing gun violence.



Urge him to #SendBackTheBloodMoney https://t.co/FTSqknQFPd — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 2, 2017

.@SenThadCochran took $9,944 from @NRA He'll condemn gun atrocities but wont *do* anything to stop them



Urge him to #SendBackTheBloodMoney https://t.co/Gmgi2EAPMn — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 2, 2017

.@SenJohnHoeven took $17,499+ from @NRA. He'll be praying but *doing* nothing to reduce gun violence



Urge him to #SendBackTheBloodMoney https://t.co/dvxO6TTwqH — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) October 2, 2017