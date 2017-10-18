This New Invention Can Clean Your Teeth In Less Than Three Seconds

An engineer has invented the “first-ever” smart brush which is capable of cleaning your teeth in less than three seconds.

The revolutionary motorised mouth guard is able to brush all of your teeth simultaneously.

It’s been patented by 28-year-old designer Nicola Nichele in a bid to reduce the recommended three-minute manual clean time.

Priced at €99, the Unico is fitted with 22 separate rotating electric toothbrush heads which are activated by tapping on a connecting power pack unit.

The unit comes in different sizes and squeezes toothpaste into the centre of each brush head from cartridges fitted in the pack.

The speed and cycle length are both controlled by a smartphone.

It even cleans tongues by squirting a toothpaste-mouthwash formula through small nozzles.

Mr Nichele claimed he was inspired to invent the smart brush because he found using a manual brush before going to bed "terribly annoying”.

He was only able set up his company Unico and built his prototype in 2016 thanks to advances in 3D-printing and crowd-funding.

Picture: SWNS

"Unico is the first patented smartbrush in the world that can perform tooth brushing perfectly in just three seconds," said the Italian product engineer.

"It's evening and you are completely relaxed on the sofa watching a movie. The movie ends, you are sleepy and you just want to go bed... but before you have to wash your teeth.

"I do not know if it is so for you, but for me that feeling is terribly annoying, so I invented Unico.

"Your time is precious and should not be wasted!"

He added his invention is designed to take just 1.87 seconds to theoretically achieve the same cleaning results as three minutes of manual brushing.

Nearly 200 people have backed and raised more than €23,000 out of his €75,000 crowd-funding target on his Kickstarter webpage.