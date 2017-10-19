Thug Bottles South Korean In Face After Sickening Racist Outburst

Warning: This video contains strong and offensive language.

Sickening footage shows a South Korean student being smacked in the face with a bottle in what is alleged to have been a racist attack.

The victim, 20, was struck with what is believed to have been a champagne bottle following a confrontation in Brighton town centre.

The shocking attack happened moments after one of the thugs can be heard calling the student a “f****** Asian”.

It occurred on Sunday at about 10:30pm and left the victim requiring hospital treatment, according to police.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “"The victim, a 20-year-old man from Brighton, had been struck with a bottle, causing facial injuries, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1481 of 15/10.

"Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."