Thug Filmed Shoving Pensioner To The Floor In Unprovoked Attack

30 October 2017, 17:34

A man has been jailed after he was caught on CCTV randomly pushing a pensioner to the floor at a busy train station.

Miguel Steward was serving a suspended sentence when the attacked the 68-year-old inside Birmingham New Street in September.

The 26-year-old was seen shoving the victim to the ground in an unprovoked attack, before calmly walking off.

Commuters can be seen helping the man, who was treated by first aiders for his injuries.

Steward was arrested by officers on 22 September when he was seen at the railway station again. He was charged on the same day.

He was found guilty at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 6 October of one count of assault by beating.

Steward was sentenced on Friday. He was also given an additional four weeks in prison for breaching a suspended sentence, so will serve a total of eight weeks in prison.

