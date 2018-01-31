Tory Minister Lord Bates Sensationally Resigns Because He Was Late

31 January 2018, 18:23

The House of Lords was left stunned when a Tory minister dramatically resigned because he was late for a parliamentary question.

Lord Bates left peers aghast after he announced he was quitting the government before storming out.

Lord Bates announced his resignation on Wednesday
Picture: Parli TV

It’s after he missed a question from Labour’s Baroness Lister of Burtersett on Wednesday.

He told the chamber: “I have always believed we should rise to the highest possible standards of courtesy and respect in responding on behalf the government to the legitimate questions of the legislature,” he told peers.

“I am thoroughly ashamed of not being in my place and therefore I shall be offering my resignation to the prime minister with immediate effect.”

After he walked out Labour’s Barroness Smith insisted he had no reason to resign for the “minor discourtesy”.

Watch the sensational moment unfold above.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien read out DEFRA's statement

James O'Brien Asks Callers For Reasons To Be Cheerful About Brexit

1 day ago

James O'Brien had to correct Jill on some of her statements

This Brexiteer Said Things That Weren't True, So James O'Brien Gave Her Some Facts

2 days ago

Iain Dale gave Daniel a round of applause for his Trump speech

The Anti-Trump Caller That Iain Dale Gave A Standing Ovation

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty Opens Up About Her Stalker Ordeal

12 days ago

James O'Brien was touched by the way he helped to change Ben's life

The Homophobic, Racist EDL Member Who Turned His Life Around, Thanks To James O'Brien

13 days ago

Henry Bolton spoke to Nick Ferrari live on LBC

Henry Bolton's Excruciating Interview With Nick Ferrari

16 days ago