Van Driver Insults Woman's Weight In Foul-Mouthed Road Rage Rant

1 December 2017, 15:04

A van driver unleashed a foul-mouthed rant about a woman’s weight amid a row about who has right of way down a narrow country lane.

The man was filmed calling the driver a “fat b****” and to “get down the f****** gym” during the tense standoff.

Footage of the incident in the Cotswold has appeared on YouTube, although the identity of the woman is not known.

In the video, the female driver can be heard saying: “He won't pull over for some reason. He won't pull over, he says he can't fit in or something.”

She adds: “I don't know why he said he can't pull in. I don't know why he won't pull in.”

The man then appears to approach the camera from behind and retorts: “Fat b****. F****** get down the f****** gym.”

He then returns to his vehicle, bringing the deadlock to an end.

