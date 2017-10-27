Video Of Woman Dragging Autistic Son Along Pavement Divides Opinion

27 October 2017, 09:31

A video of a mother using her son’s safety reigns to drag him along a city centre pavement has split opinion.

The 31-year-old, who has not been named, says her four-year-old has serve autism and pulling him along is the only way to move him.

“He has meltdowns and throws himself on the floor,” she said.

“He does it all the time and won’t get up or let me pick him up. He just drops to the ground like a sack of spuds.”

The video, filmed in Liverpool, went viral after being posted on social media on Wednesday.

Some users have criticised the mother’s actions.

