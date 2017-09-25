Watch: Horror Four-Car Crash In Rain Caught On Dashcam

This is the dramatic moment a driver’s dashcam caught four cars colliding during heavy rain in a horror crash.

Miraculously all occupants walked away unscathed from the head-on collision on Coventry Road in Birmingham.

The incident, outside an Asda superstore, happened on September 17.

Picture: BMT Media/Trinity

The footage shows a car driving behind a black Ford Focus which stops to allow another motorist to turn right from a blind junction.

An oncoming motorist then clips the turning car before smashing into the stationary Ford Focus, pushing it into the vehicle recording the incident.

The force of the crash turns the Ford Focus by almost 180 degrees.

However and oncoming vehicle does not stop and collides with the car. Picture: BMT Media/Trinity

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a four-car road traffic collision, outside Asda on Coventry Road.

“We were at the scene for 16 minutes.

"No injuries were reported and the only damage was to vehicles.”

Picture: BMT Media/Trinity

West Midlands Police added: "Four cars were involved in the incident and one vehicle was left abandoned at the scene.

"No injuries were reported but there was damage to the vehicles involved."