Woman Calls Man A “White Idiot” During Furious Row On Busy Train

8 December 2017, 11:50

An explosive row between two commuters ended with an angry woman branding a man a “white idiot”.

The video, recorded by another passenger, shows the furious woman putting her feet on the male passenger’s seat after warning him: “touch me again and I’ll f***ing slap you”.

The clip has gone viral after it was posted on to the Dartford Rail Travellers Association Facebook page on Thursday.

It’s understood the five-minute altercation started after the man accused the young woman of putting her "muddy feet” on his seat.

During the row the woman also claims the man’s wife is “using your money”, adding “trust me, she doesn’t love you”.

Nearing the end of the video, she can be seen putting her foot on his seat between the man's legs.

Row on train
Picture: Caters

She then adds: “I’m literally grabbing you by your balls, do you understand this?

“You know you can’t do s***.”

The man laughs and says: “You’re making yourself look like a complete fool.

“Just because you can’t respect other people’s property. Take your shoes off my seat.”

The woman snaps back: “White idiot” to which the man responds “Ah, a racist as well now?”

You can watch the footage above.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Nick Ferrari was left with his head in his hands

The Anti-Muslim Caller That Left Nick Ferrari With His Head In His Hands

7 days ago

James O'Brien was left baffled by Steve

This Ex-Pat Dislikes The EU And Wants To Leave, Despite Living In France

9 days ago

James O'Brien left this caller speechless

This Caller Hates The Idea Of A Federal Europe, But Doesn't Know What That Means

9 days ago

James O'Brien had strong words for Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's Epic Monologue On Boris Johnson And Brexiteers

14 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on this anti-Daily Mail guest

The Moment Nick Ferrari "Schooled" Anti-Daily Mail Guest

17 days ago

James O'Brien's reaction when he was told he's going to hell

Christian Caller Tells James O'Brien He's Going To Hell Over Sausage Roll Comments

22 days ago