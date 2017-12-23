Ayesha Hazarika: Are The Royal Family Having A Competition To See Who's Most Racist?

The Royal Family is trying to modernise but Princess Michael of Kent is dragging it back, Ayesha Hazarika said.

Princess Michael of Kent has apologised after wearing a brooch deemed racist.

The Queen's first cousin was photographed wearing the piece of jewellery as she arrived for a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

It included a depiction of a black figure - and her spokesman says she's very sorry and distressed that it's caused offence.

Ayesha Hazarika hammered Princess Michael of Kent's decision to wear a Blackamoor brooch. Picture: LBC/PA

LBC presenter Ayesha Hazarika was quick to point out one does not throw on any old outfit for lunch at the Palace, "Nice frock? Check. Nice earrings? Check. Make sure I wear hideously racist brooch? Check."

She said Britian, and the Royal family, can do better than this - calling Princess Michael's decision a "Jim Davidson tribute act.

"The Royal family is modernising, we're bringing in Meghan Markle, Harry has fallen in love with her. The Palace has gone to great lengths to make this a positive announcement.

"Quite frankly I am shocked.

"Prince Philip is meant to be the racist in the Royal family, not Princess Michael of Kent. I can't believe we're in a competition.

Come on now, honestly."

